Bollywood, K-pop, Afrobeats, Premier League football, and Latin music all represented as Talent Resources and 5W publish the first ranking of celebrities the AI engines themselves recognize. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Drake, Naomi Osaka, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lewis Hamilton, Joe Rogan, Grimes, and Marques Brownlee among the 50.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new index, In Tune With AI, ranks celebrities by how the world's most-asked generative AI engines - ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity - describe each figure when asked about AI. It is Volume II of the joint research series from Talent Resources and 5W, following The Celebrity-Brand Fit Index released earlier in April 2026.

Ashton Kutcher, will.i.am, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Cuban, MrBeast, Marques Brownlee, and Grimes lead the AI era's first global ranking of celebrities, athletes, founders, and creators most in tune with artificial intelligence - released today by Talent Resources and 5W, the premier Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) firm and one of the largest independent communications and digital marketing agencies in the United States.

The full report is published at 5wpr.com/research/in-tune-with-ai and at talentresources.com.

The Top Tier — The Pioneers (Score 90–100)

Rank Celebrity Score 1 Ashton Kutcher 96 2 will.i.am 94 3 Robert Downey Jr. 93 4 Mark Cuban 92 5 MrBeast 91 6 Marques Brownlee 91 7 Grimes 90

The Champions (Score 80–89)

Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Joe Rogan, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Osaka, 50 Cent, Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, and Drake.

The Adopters (Score 70–79)

Hugh Jackman, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Kylian Mbappé, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Burna Boy, David Guetta, Tyla, Wizkid, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Campbell, Anitta, Gwyneth Paltrow, Deepika Padukone, Victoria Beckham, Zendaya, Beyoncé, M.S. Dhoni, Sebastian Vettel, Davido, G-Dragon, Roger Federer, Aamir Khan, and Shakira.

The hook: 22 of 50 are based outside the United States

The In Tune 50 spans music, film and TV, sport, founders and investors, and creator media — and is structurally global. Twenty-two of the fifty figures are based outside the United States. Bollywood, Premier League football, Latin music, K-pop, Afrobeats, Formula 1, and Brazilian and South African pop are all represented.

The methodology

The In Tune 50 is the output of a structured Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) audit conducted by the 5W research team and validated by Talent Resources' global talent intelligence. Each celebrity was scored across four weighted dimensions:

AI Recognition (30%) — frequency of unprompted mention when engines are asked about celebrities and AI

Association Sentiment (25%) — sentiment polarity when celebrity and AI are placed together

Engagement Depth (25%) — substance of the relationship: founder, fund principal, named partner, ambassador, or commentator

Cross-Engine Consistency (20%) — agreement across all four engines, the strongest defense against single-platform idiosyncrasy

Composite scores range 0–100. Tier breaks reflect score discontinuities, not editorial preference. The fifty highest-scoring figures are published; the index does not name negative or low-association figures by design.

Three findings

1. Operators outrank personalities by an average of 31 points. Celebrities running funds, founding companies, or shipping AI products score on average 31 points higher than celebrities who comment publicly without operating. The engines reward verifiable participation — investments with documented checks, products with shipping software, partnerships with named counterparties — and discount opinion.

2. The story is global, not Western. Twenty-two of the fifty figures are based outside the United States. Bollywood, Premier League football, Latin music, K-pop, and Afrobeats all produce engine-recognized AI figures. The engines pull from training data shaped by global media, and figures whose careers are denominated in Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, French, or Yoruba surface consistently when the underlying participation is real.

3. The forward thesis: in-tune celebrities will accumulate; out-of-tune celebrities will leak. Brand partnerships, sponsor dollars, audience growth, investor co-pilot positions, and cultural relevance will compound for the figures the engines recognize — and quietly transfer away from the figures they do not. The leakage is already underway; the index makes it visible.

On the record

"Every celebrity, athlete, and founder on Earth is now in a relationship with the AI engines — whether they have entered the relationship or not. The names on this list are the ones who entered. Being in tune with AI, more than fame, is what the engines reward, and it is what the next ten years of brand and partnership economics will reward as well."

— Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman, 5W

"Talent has always built ahead of the conversation. The figures on this list are doing in AI what the most successful clients we have placed have always done in their categories — they are operating, not narrating. The brand opportunity sits with them, and the partnership market is going to follow."

— Michael Heller, Founder, Talent Resources

Read the full Index: 5wpr.com/research/in-tune-with-ai

About Talent Resources

Talent Resources is a premier global marketing agency founded in 2007 by Michael Heller. The firm creates fully integrated traditional and social campaigns powered by celebrity, athlete, and influencer relationships, with extensive experience in brand-focused experiential events and full-service partnership campaigns across consumer industries. Talent Resources Collective comprises Talent Resources, Talent Resources Sports, and Talent Resources Ventures. More at thetrcollective.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations