IN TWO WEEKS: Anchorage School Expo to Highlight Education Options for Alaska Families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across the Anchorage region can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. The Anchorage School Choice Expo takes place on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 11:00 AM at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, and more than 50 public, charter, private schools, and nontraditional learning providers will have representatives available to talk with families.

The event, organized by the nonprofit Alaska School Choice in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Alaska Native Heritage Center (8800 Heritage Center Dr. Anchorage, AK 99504). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy a student activity room, drawings for prizes, and complimentary snacks.

"The main goal of the Anchorage School Choice Expo is to bring families together to learn about school options in their area and feel confident about their next steps—because navigating educational choices shouldn't feel overwhelming," said Hadassah Knight, Alaska School Choice-Anchorage Director. "We're creating a welcoming, information-rich environment where parents can have real conversations with school representatives, compare academic programs and extracurricular opportunities side-by-side, and leave with clear action steps. Families will also learn about our book scholarship program, ensuring that every child has access to the resources they need to succeed."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/alaska-school-choice-expo

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

