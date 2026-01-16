IN TWO WEEKS: Nebraska Students, Families Lift Voices for School Choice at State Capitol

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Jim Pillen and State Senator Christy Armendariz will join hundreds of students, parents, and teachers at the Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Nebraska families.

The event, organized and hosted by Opportunity Scholarships of Nebraska in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Nebraska State Capitol (1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from legislators and students about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"Nebraska families have long awaited educational freedom and the benefits that come with more school options. We are excited to celebrate the new nationwide scholarship program coming in 2027 this National School Choice Week," said Lauren Gage, spokeswoman for Opportunity Scholarships of Nebraska.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/nebraska-school-choice-rally or contact Lauren Gage at [email protected] or 402-205-7047.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

