IN TWO WEEKS: New York Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students from across New York will gather at the New York Academy of Medicine on Thursday, Jan. 29 with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which includes speakers, dance performances, and other student acts spotlighting the diversity of New York City's education landscape, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.



At the event, the audience will hear stories about how school choice has shaped individual lives and empowered families. Organized by Children's Scholarship Fund New York in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will take place from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Thursday, Jan. 29 at the New York Academy of Medicine (1216 5th Ave., New York, NY 10029).



"The children and schools taking part in this event embody the hope that school choice provides. These very different schools are chosen by parents and serve children of diverse backgrounds all across New York City, but they come together around a common purpose of giving children an opportunity to reach their full potential, and that is worth celebrating," said Darla M. Romfo, president and CEO of Children's Scholarship Fund.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.



For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/new-york-city-school-choice-showcase or contact Elizabeth Toomey at [email protected] or 212-515-7134.

