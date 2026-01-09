IN TWO WEEKS: Colorado Springs School Fair Showcases Learning Options for Local Families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across the Colorado Springs region can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Colorado Springs School Fair starts at 11:00 am at the Colorado Springs Event Center, and more than 50 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Colorado Springs-based organization, Parents Challenge, in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Colorado Springs Event Center (3960 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"This event empowers parents and inspires students by showing that education is not one size fits all, it is a journey made just for them," said Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/colorado-springs-school-fair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

