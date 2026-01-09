IN TWO WEEKS: Family Fun and School Discovery Come Together at Tucson School Fair

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Tucson can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Tucson School fair starts at 10:00 AM at the Children's Museum of Tucson and more than 36 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by NavigateED AZ in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation and the Arizona Cardinals, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Children's Museum of Tucson (200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701).

"In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, complimentary snacks, and the opportunity to connect with the state education savings account (ESA) provider. The event will also feature a Chromebook raffle for families in attendance."

"The Tucson School Fair is an excellent opportunity for parents to connect with schools of all types in one place." said Laura Ciscomani, Executive Director at NavigatEd AZ. "Schools from across our community love this event because they can showcase their unique offerings to parents who are interested in exploring the educational options available to their children. It's a win-win and we invite families to join us for this fun, family-friendly event!"

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/tucson-school-fair/

