IN TWO WEEKS: Austin School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Austin can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31––all in one room. The Austin School fair starts at 11:00 AM at Bullock Texas State History Museum, and more than 40 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Families Empowered in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at the Bullock Texas State History Museum (1800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701) from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and

complimentary snacks.

"Families Empowered has been serving Austin families for over a decade," said Colleen Dippel, Founder and CEO of Families Empowered. "We are thrilled to be able to host another school choice week event this year at the Bullock Museum."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/events/austin-school-fair/ or contact Colleen Dippel at [email protected] or 936-689-6505.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week