IN TWO WEEKS: Baltimore Celebration Highlights Student Talent and K-12 School Options

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 500 students from across Baltimore will gather on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week and will feature testimonials from students and parents––who will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives––along with dance performances and art showcases.

Over the past decade, the Old Line State has expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Morgan State University Alumni Association, Washington DC Metropolitan Area Chapter in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the Pearlstone Theater and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"Students thrive when families can choose among many learning environments," said Kimberly Harrison, Programming Committee Chair of the Morgan State University Alumni Association Washington DC Metropolitan Area Chapter. "I believe a student showcase serves as a powerful platform for schools to highlight their unique programs, talents, and offerings; thereby, empowering students and families to make well-informed decisions about the educational pathways that best support their students' goals for college and beyond."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/maryland-student-showcase or contact Kimberly Harrison at [email protected] or 202-486-5418.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

