IN TWO WEEKS: Capitol Celebration to Put Missouri Students and Their Schools in the Spotlight

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Mike Kehoe will be joined by Treasurer Vivek Malek and hundreds of students, parents, and teachers at the Capitol in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Missouri families.

The event, organized by the Missouri-based Children's Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM) in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in the Rotunda on the 1st Floor of the Missouri Capitol (201West Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, MO 65101).

This year's theme is Freedom to Thrive and it provides the public with an opportunity to hear from legislators, school leaders, and students about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"CEAM is proud to work with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation to celebrate National School Choice Week in Missouri's capitol rotunda," said Peter Frazen, Associate Executive Director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri. "Schools, students, teachers, legislators and business leaders are invited and anticipated at this year's Celebration at the Capitol for NSCW. In addition to remarks from school choice supporters, attendees will enjoy amazing performances by students from around the state. Families are encouraged to attend and share their stories with their elected leaders."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/missouri-school-choice-rally.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week