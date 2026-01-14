IN TWO WEEKS: Charleston Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 300 students from across West Virginia will gather at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. The event, which includes student speakers, dance performances, and art showcases, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Mountain State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Cardinal Institute for WV Policy in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center (301 Clendenin St., Charleston, WV 25301) and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"School choice isn't just a policy—it's a lifeline. It gives families the freedom to choose better, safer, smarter paths for their children," said Tiffany Hoben, Director of Education Partnerships and Strategy at the Cardinal Institute for WV Policy. "This event is a great opportunity for parents to explore what's available and for students to feel seen, supported, and excited about learning."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/west-virginia-student-showcase.

