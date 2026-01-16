IN TWO WEEKS: D.C. Celebration of Opportunities and School Choice to Spotlight Local Education Options

500 - 1,000 attendees are expected for a family-friendly afternoon featuring school exhibits,

games and hands-on activities

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across D.C. can learn about many of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. The D.C. Celebration of Opportunities and School Choice starts at 11:00 AM at the THEArc, and various speakers and many schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Serving Our Children in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31, in the gym and auxiliary room of THEArc (1901 Mississippi Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020).

In addition to learning about educational opportunities, attendees can enjoy carnival-themed games, music, moon-bounce experience, complimentary snacks, and prizes.

"The main goal of Serving Our Children's event is to bring families together to celebrate school choice and to learn about some of the school options in the District of Columbia," said Kevin Mills, Manager, Family & Community Affairs. In addition to fun, food and games, families can also visit with a variety of school representatives and get assistance in applying for a scholarship for a K-12 private school in D.C."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/d-c-celebration-of-opportunities-school-choice

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

