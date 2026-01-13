IN TWO WEEKS: Des Moines Celebration Highlights Student Talent and K-12 School Options

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 500 students from across Iowa will gather at the Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. The event, which includes student speakers, dance performances, and art showcases, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will celebrate school choice and how it has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Hawkeye State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education (ACE) and Hispanics Aligned for Choice Education, in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Hoyt Sherman Place (1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, IA 50314) and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"The main goal of our Student Showcase is to highlight and celebrate the variety of educational options available to Iowa students, and give students an opportunity to showcase the exciting educational activities and programs they enjoy." — Trish Wilger, Executive Director of Iowa ACE.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/des-moines-school-choice-showcase

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

