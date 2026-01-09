IN TWO WEEKS: Greater Columbus School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Central Ohio can learn about all of the different school options available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Greater Columbus K-12 School Fair starts at 11:00 AM at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, and more than 46 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options as well as the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

The event, organized by School Choice Ohio in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at the Africa Events Center at the Columbus Zoo from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 24, 2026. In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy an interactive photo booth, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"School Choice Ohio is excited to host the Greater Columbus K-12 School Fair at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium," said Ann Riddle, Director of Provider Outreach at School Choice Ohio. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the many different school options available in Franklin County—all in a fun and engaging setting."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/greater-columbus-k-12-school-fair

