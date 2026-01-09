IN TWO WEEKS: Houston School Fair at Houston Zoo Offers Family Fun and Education Options

800+ attendees expected at to celebrate K–12 options at school fair

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Houston can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Houston School Fair starts at 11:00 am at the Houston Zoo, and more than 40 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

Families across the Lone Star State will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of learning options in the Houston region, including traditional public schools, magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, virtual education, homeschooling, and nontraditional learning.

The event, organized by Families Empowered in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at The Houston Zoo (1513 Cambridge St. Houston, TX 77030). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"Families Empowered is thrilled to be able to host families at the Houston Zoo again this year," said Colleen Dippel, Founder & CEO of Families Empowered. "We will bring together families and schools so that parents are able to explore diverse options in Houston."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/houston-school-fair-2026.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week