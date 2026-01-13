IN TWO WEEKS: Idaho Students, Families Lift Voices for School Choice at State Capitol

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Capitol in Boise on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Idaho families.

The event, organized in collaboration by the Idaho Charter Coalition in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Rotunda on the 2nd Floor of the Idaho Capitol (700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from students about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to communities across the state.

"This event demonstrates how students feel seen, supported, and excited about learning," said China Gum, Idaho Charter Coalition. "It's also a chance to celebrate online students for who they are and the unique paths they've chosen—showing that learning can happen anywhere, and that they are just as prepared to lead, work, and serve in our communities as their peers."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/idaho-state-capitol-celebration .

