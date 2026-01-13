IN TWO WEEKS: Tulsa Students to Shine in School Choice Expo

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students from across Oklahoma will gather at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which showcases the different K–12 school choice options in The Sooner State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students will show off their talents with performances and local schools will share what they have to offer. Over the past decade, the Sooner State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Fuel OKC in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, it will take place from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa (700 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74106).

"This event gives Tulsa families the tools they need to make confident choices about their child's education," said Brent Bushey, CEO of Fuel OKC. "When families have access to more options, students have greater opportunities to succeed, no matter where they live."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/tulsa-school-choice-expo/

