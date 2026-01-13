IN TWO WEEKS: Voices of Families and Teachers to Take Center Stage at Kansas School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Capitol in Topeka on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Kansas families.

The event, organized by advocates, families, educators, and schools from across Kansas in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Rotunda on the 2nd Floor of the Kansas Capitol (201 SW 8th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from legislators about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"Our coalition and events keep growing year after year," said James Franko, President of Kansas Policy Institute. "More Kansans want the right educational fit for their family and are clamoring for the educational freedom to realize it."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/kansas-school-choice-rally

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

