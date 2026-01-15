IN TWO WEEKS: Indianapolis Celebration Highlights Student Talent and K-12 School Options

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 300+ students from across Indiana will gather at the Butler Arts & Events Center - Schrott Center for the Arts on Thursday, Jan. 29 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. The event, which includes student speakers, dance performances, and art showcases, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.



At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Hoosier State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.



Organized by the Indiana-based Stages and Pages LLC, in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 29 at Butler Arts & Events Center - Schrott Center for the Arts (610 W. 46th St., Indianapolis, IN 46208) and is open to families, educators, and community members.



"Students thrive when families can choose among many learning environments," said Eric Saunders, Co-Founder of Stages & Pages. "This event is more than a showcase—it's an extension of our mission. Through performances, publishing, and curated experiences, Stages & Pages Collective brings creative expression to life by sharing stories of healing, triumph, and transformation. That's why the Showcase is such a powerful opportunity: parents can explore school options while students feel seen, supported, and excited about learning in ways that honor both their talents and their futures."



National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.



For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/indianapolis-student-showcase or contact Eric Saunders at [email protected] or 317-308-0351.

