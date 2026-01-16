IN TWO WEEKS: Las Cruces School Fair to Spotlight Local K-12 Education Options

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across New Mexico can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. The Las Cruces School fair starts at 11:00 AM at the Mesilla Valley Mall. Representatives from public charter schools, private schools, traditional and magnet schools, and homeschooling resources will be available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at Mesilla Valley Mall (700 S. Telshor Blvd. Las Cruces, NM 88011) from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy family friendly activities and complimentary snacks.

"This event is a great opportunity for parents to explore what's available and for students to feel seen, supported, and excited about learning because it's a true celebration of school choice in New Mexico," said Angela Lopez, Field Director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. "From charter and magnet schools to private and homeschool programs, families can discover all the incredible ways students are learning, growing, and thriving."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/las-cruces-school-fair .

