IN TWO WEEKS: Wasilla Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

WASILLA, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from various educational models across Alaska will gather at King's Alaska on Monday, Jan. 26 with a simple message: they love the way they learn. The event, which showcases the different K–12 school choice options in the Last Frontier State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students will showcase their learning and talents for the community. Students, parents, and educators will share personal experiences about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Last Frontier State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, private, online, home, hybrid, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by the Alaska School Choice Fund in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, it will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, Jan. 26 at King's Alaska (3301 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK 99654).

"The Alaska Students Shine Assembly is the first of its kind in the Mat-Su valley. We look forward to celebrating the amazing achievements of our incredible Alaskan students," said Leigh Sloan, President of Alaska School Choice. "While elevating our youth, we also demonstrate firsthand how different innovative learning environments help our individual students excel."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/alaska-students-shine-assembly

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week