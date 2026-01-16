IN TWO WEEKS: Nashville School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Nashville can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. he Nashville School fair starts at 11:00 AM at the The Venue @ Rocketown, and will feature magnets, public charters, and private schools which will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by AFC Growth Fund-Tennessee and the Beacon Center of Tennessee in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at The Venue @ Rocketown from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"The main goal of the school fair is to bring families together to learn about school options in their area," said Bill Phillips, National Director of Government Affairs at AFC Growth Fund-Tennessee. "Parents in Tennessee have more choice than ever before with the launch of the Education Freedom Scholarship (EFS) program, and connecting them to their school options in Middle Tennessee will ensure they can find the right fit for their family."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/nashville-school-fair

