IN TWO WEEKS: New Haven School Choice Expo to Showcase Education Opportunities for Families

Expo to Welcome 1,000+ Attendees for School Discovery and Free Family Fun During School Choice Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across New Haven can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–-all in one location. The New Haven School Choice Expo starts at 10:00 AM at Wilbur Cross High School, and more than 30 public and charter schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by New Haven Public Schools in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Wilbur Cross High School (181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT 06511).

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, games, and complimentary snacks.

"The School Choice Expo is designed as a true celebration of family and community," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, Magnet Recruitment Coordinator for the Office of School Choice & Enrollment at New Haven Public Schools. "We believe that exploring school options should be an empowering and enjoyable experience, which is why the day features not only critical information but also family fun, treats, games, and music. This year, we are especially focused on equipping families with the knowledge they need. Attendees will get a detailed walkthrough of the School Choice application process and will benefit from our partnership with ConnCAN. As an advocacy organization, ConnCAN will help ensure every family understands their options, available resources, and how they can get involved."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information or to RSVP, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/new-haven-school-fair .

