IN TWO WEEKS: Oakland Charter School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Oakland can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31st––all in one room. The Oakland School fair starts at 10:00 AM at Lazear Charter Academy, and more than 30 tuition-free public charters will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Oakland Enrolls in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place at the Lazear Charter Academy (824 29th Ave, Oakland, CA 94601) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

In addition to searching for schools, families can enjoy a DJ, street food, a photobooth, free swag, and the chance to win family passes to local sporting events, the Oakland Zoo, Chabot Space and Science Center, and the Oakland Museum. Language interpretation will also be available in Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mam, and Arabic.

"Get ready to dance, celebrate while you explore Oakland's best public school options," said Daisy Padilla, the Senior Director of Oakland Enrolls. "Families can apply on the spot for free, public schools that offer options including language immersion, arts, sports, rigorous academic, college visits, career internships and robust after-school programs."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/oakland-charter-school-fair

