IN TWO WEEKS: Oklahoma City Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students from across Oklahoma will gather at the Dove Science Academy's South Middle / High School with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which showcases the different K–12 school choice options in the Sooner State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Sooner State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Fuel OKC in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will take place from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 29 at the Dove Science Academy South Middle / High School (1211 E. Interstate 240, Oklahoma City, OK 73139) and is free to attend and open to families, educators, and community members.

"This event gives families an opportunity to explore their school options and make confident, informed decisions about their child's education," said Brent Bushey, CEO of Fuel OKC. "Every child deserves to attend the school that's the best fit for them — not just the one in their zip code. When families have more options, students have more opportunities to thrive."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/oklahoma-city-school-choice-showcase .

