IN TWO WEEKS: Phoenix School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

More than 900 attendees are expected for a family-friendly evening featuring school exhibits and hands-on activities

PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Phoenix can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 24–all in one room. The Phoenix School fair starts at 6:00 pm at the Children's Museum of Phoenix, and more than 80 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Choose A School Arizona in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 24 at The Children's Museum of Phoenix (215 N 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, DJ, photo booth, prizes, complimentary snacks and a balloon drop.

"The National School Choice Week event at the Children's Museum of Phoenix is a wonderful opportunity for parents and students to explore the many school choice options available," said Barbara Duncan, Vice President of Choose A School AZ. "It's a chance for students to feel seen, supported, and excited about learning—because every child deserves an education that reflects their unique talents, interests, and dreams. Learning should be as hands-on, inspiring, and full of discovery as a day at the museum!"

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information and to register for the event, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/phoenix-school-fair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week