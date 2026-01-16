IN TWO WEEKS: Pittsburgh School Fair to Bring Education Opportunities to Local Families

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Allegheny County can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. The Pittsburgh School Fair starts at 11:00 AM at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square and more than 50 public, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by the PA Families for Education Choice in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square. (300 W. Station Square Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15219).

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"Dozens of educators, community resources, and extra-curricular activities in one place for information, networking, and tons of family fun! Families depart more empowered. Children leave with smiles from ear to ear. Connections and friends are made. And children's lives are forever changed for the better." ––Sharon Sedlar, PA Families for Education Choice

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/pittsburgh-school-fair or contact Sharon Sedlar at [email protected] or 412-608-6693.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week