IN TWO WEEKS: Santa Ana School Fair to Spotlight Local Education Options

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across Orange County can learn about all of the different schools available for their kids on Saturday, Jan. 31–all in one room. The Santa Ana School fair starts at 11:00 am at the Santa Ana College campus, and more than #30 schools to include district, charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by La Union de Padres in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Santa Ana College (1530 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706).

In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"School choice is about giving parents access to the best TK-12 education options for their children in California," said Cecilia "Ceci" Iglesias, founder of La Union de Padres. "This fair is a forum for school districts, public charter schools, private schools, homeschools and the college to talk with students and parents about those options. Allowing parents to see the options available will provide them the confidence to advocate for their child's education."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/santa-ana-school-fair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

