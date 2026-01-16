IN TWO WEEKS: SLAM-A-PALOOZA in Miami Celebrates Student Achievement and K-12 School Options

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of students across five states will come together virtually on Friday, Jan. 30 to compete, cheer, and celebrate school pride during the annual SLAM-A-PALOOZA 2026, a spirited event timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, SLAM K-12 students from Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Georgia will compete in a celebration of creativity and school pride. Over the past decade, each state, including Florida, has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by SLAM Foundation in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM on Friday, Jan. 30 at SLAM Miami (542 NW 12th Ave., Miami, FL 33136) and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"Students thrive when families can choose among many learning environments," said Rocio Diaz, Executive Director of SLAM Miami. "The most exciting part of The SLAM-A-PALOOZA is seeing seven schools from across Florida come together to compete, connect, and showcase the unique pride and spirit that make each campus special."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/slam-olympics

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week