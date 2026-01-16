IN TWO WEEKS: State Superintendent to Take the Spotlight at Montana State Capitol School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Montana State Capitol in Helena on Friday, Jan. 30 to highlight the success and challenges of school choice for Montana families.

The event, organized by the Montana Family Institute in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, Jan. 30 at the Montana State Capitol (1301 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601) in the Rotunda.

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from State leaders and every-day Montanans about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"Our goal for school choice in Montana is to empower parents to find the best education for their children," said a representative of the Montana Family Institute. "Montana children deserve to be placed in a school that will facilitate the absolute best for their future."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/helena-capitol-celebration

