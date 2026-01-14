IN TWO WEEKS: Student Voices to Shine at Raleigh School Choice Celebration

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 550 students from across North Carolina will gather at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Jan. 29 with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which showcases the different K–12 charter choice options in The Tar Heel State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Tar Heel State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by North Carolina-based Association for Public Charter Schools in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, it will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Thursday, Jan. 29 in the Fletcher Opera Theater at The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (2 E. South St., Raleigh, NC 27601).

"School choice is important to North Carolina families because every child deserves access to an education that fits their unique needs, interests, and potential," said Rhonda Dillingham, Executive Director, NCAPCS. "The student showcase will feature a variety of live student performances as well as student art celebrating school choice and education opportunities for all."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/raleigh-student-showcase.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

