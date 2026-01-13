IN TWO WEEKS: Student Voices to Take the Spotlight at Colorado Capitol School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 450 students, parents, and teachers will gather at the Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a common goal: to celebrate the success of school choice for Colorado families. Coloradans are invited to join the celebration–bring the whole family, hear inspiring stories, and pick up your iconic yellow National School Choice Week scarf!

The event, organized by the Colorado-based Parents United in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 on the West Steps of the Colorado Capitol (200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from students, parents. educators, and legislators about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"Each year this celebration grows because more Colorado families are recognizing the life-changing impact of educational freedom," said Lori Gimelshteyn, Executive Director, Parents United. "School choice is not about one type of school; it's about all types: public, charter, private, homeschool, and everything in between. Governor Polis' recent decision to opt Colorado into a federal tax-credit scholarship program is a promising step forward, and a powerful reminder that when families raise their voices, leaders listen. School choice empowers parents, honors students, and strengthens our communities and we are proud to stand united in that mission."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/denver-capitol-celebration.

