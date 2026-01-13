IN TWO WEEKS: Student Voices to Take the Spotlight at Florida Capitol School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Thursday, Jan. 29 to highlight the success of school choice for Florida families.

The event, organized by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation Florida in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 29 in the Courtyard of the Florida Capitol (400 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32399).

"National School Choice Week is a reminder that when it comes to educating our kids, one size doesn't fit all," said Skylar Zander, State Director of Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL). "This rally at the Capitol is a chance to celebrate the progress we've made, highlight the more than 500,000 students already benefiting from scholarships, and recommit to keeping these opportunities available so every child in Florida has the chance to succeed."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/tallahassee-capitol-rally.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week