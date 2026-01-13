IN TWO WEEKS: Student Voices to Take the Spotlight at North Dakota Capitol School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers will be at the Capitol in Bismarck on Tuesday, Jan. 27 to celebrate school choice in North Dakota.

The event, organized and hosted by American Experiment North Dakota and co-hosted by Americans for Prosperity North Dakota and EdChoice in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Memorial Hall of the North Dakota Capitol (600 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from legislators and students about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"The main goal of this event is to bring families together to highlight a variety of school options in North Dakota and the importance of giving families the opportunity to access a learning environment where their child can thrive," says American Experiment North Dakota Policy Fellow Catrin Wigfall.

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/north-dakota-capitol-celebrationthe-power-of-choice-an-education-celebration

