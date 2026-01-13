IN TWO WEEKS: Student Voices to Take the Spotlight at Pennsylvania Capitol School Choice Event

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

HARRISBURG, Penn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Pennsylvania families.

The event, organized by the Pennsylvania-based Families for Education Choice in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Main Rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol (501 N 3rd St. Harrisburg, PA 17120).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to hear from families about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"We hear story after story from across Pennsylvania of families searching for a better fit for their child. While we have some school choice in our great Commonwealth, it's far too limited - and that must change. We look forward to the day when every child, regardless of where they live or how much money their family makes, is able to attend the education environment that best suits them. It's the right thing to do. Pennsylvania's children must be the focus." –– Sharon Sedlar, PA Families for Education Choice

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/pennsylvania-school-choice-press-conference.

