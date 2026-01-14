IN TWO WEEKS: Students Shine at Birmingham Event Highlighting K-12 Education Choices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2026 //PRNewswire// -- More than 400 students from across Alabama will gather at the Carver Theatre for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. This Student-led Family Feud-style event, which will include student speakers, dance performances, and art showcases, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Yellowhammer State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Black Alabamians for Education in collaboration with National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the Carver Theatre for the Performing Arts (1631 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203) and is open to families, educators, and community members.

"Educational choice is about unlocking doors. When families can choose, communities grow stronger," said Neonta Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Black Alabamians for Education. "This celebration is about giving them the stage, showcasing talent, and showing that every learning path can be exciting and lead to success."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/birmingham-student-showcase

