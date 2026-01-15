IN TWO WEEKS: Utah Celebrates Charter Day on the Hill During National School Choice Week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 students, parents, and teachers will gather at the capitol building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 29. Their goal: spread the word that school choice is working for Utah families



Attendees are traveling from 44 schools across the Beehive State to attend the celebratory event, which is organized by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation. Timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, the celebration will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, Jan 29 at the Utah Capitol (350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84114).





"Charter Day on the Hill is a celebration," said Royce Van Tassell, Executive Director of the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. "Families relish the opportunity to choose a school that fits their child. Today we celebrate that opportunity with charter schools statewide. We will hear stories from students and enjoy some performances. Let's have fun!"



National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.



For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/charter-day-on-the-hill or contact Tamra Watson at [email protected] or 435-851-7137.

