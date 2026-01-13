IN TWO WEEKS: Wisconsin Students, Families Lift Voices for School Choice at State Capitol

Students and educators to celebrate educational options during School Choice Week

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students, parents, and teachers will rally at the Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 27 with a common goal: to highlight the success of school choice for Wisconsin families.

This event celebrates all students and Wisconsin's diverse education sectors, including traditional public schools, public magnet and charter schools, private schools participating in parental choice programs, virtual and online learning options, homeschooling, and other nontraditional learning environments. During the event we will hear from students, leaders and advocates that have experienced the benefits of school choice in Wisconsin.

The event, organized by the School Choice Wisconsin in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. The event will take place from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in the Rotunda of the Wisconsin Capitol (2 E Main St., Madison, WI 53702).

The event provides the public with an opportunity to tell their legislators about how school choice has impacted their lives and what it means to their community.

"Students from across Wisconsin's education system demonstrate the real-world impact of school choice," said Carol Shires, VP of Operations of School Choice Wisconsin. "This event celebrates their hard work while reaffirming our commitment to expanding opportunities that allow every child to reach their full potential."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/wisconsin-school-choice-rally.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week