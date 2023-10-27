In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Worth $17.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The In Vitro Toxicology Testing industry is poised for a transformative evolution in the near future, driven by advancements in technology, regulatory shifts, and an increasing emphasis on ethical and efficient alternatives to traditional animal testing methods. With the development of more sophisticated cell culture models, organ-on-a-chip systems, and high-throughput screening techniques, in vitro testing is set to provide more accurate, cost-effective, and rapid assessments of chemical and pharmaceutical safety. Additionally, the growing global awareness of animal welfare concerns and the tightening of regulatory requirements will further accelerate the adoption of in vitro toxicology approaches, making them a central pillar of drug development, chemical safety assessments, and risk management strategies across diverse industries.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $17.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Technological advancements taking place in assays and equipment being used for such studies, along with the increasing R&D expenditure to undertake toxicity studies during the early stages of drug development, are also aiding the adoption of in vitro testing. Stringent regulations have also been implemented across large parts of the globe to minimize animal testing, which has prompted the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries to shift to in vitro methods for product testing. However, authorities are still reluctant to fully accept safety and efficacy data generated from non-animal methods, which is a major restraint to market growth.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $10.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $17.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Toxicity Endpoint & Test, Industry, and Method Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on predictive toxicology Key Market Drivers Growing public resistance against animal testing

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share by product & service in the In vitro toxicology testing market in 2022.

By product and service, the In vitro toxicology testing market has been further categorized as consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in in vitro toxicology studies. Additionally, the growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry and the increased initiatives by governments in various countries to strengthen their product safety assessment capabilities are supporting the growth of this market.

The organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on the toxicity endpoints and tests, the in vitro toxicology testing market has been segmented into absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity, cytotoxicity, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity, dermal toxicity, and other toxicity endpoints & tests. In 2022, the ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market. However, the organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2028. This can be attributed to increasing regulatory demands for safety assessment and reducing animal testing, continuous advancements in cell culture and tissue engineering technologies, and increasing drug development needs.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share of the industry segment in the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2022.

Based on industry, the in vitro toxicology testing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, consumer care, food, and other industries (including chemical and medical device industries). In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is the mandate of preclinical safety assessment for the marketing approval of pharmaceutical products. Additionally, the rising investments in discovering new ways to construct molecules to study genetics and proteins and the increasing focus on reducing economic losses due to drug failures in the late stage are expected to increase the demand for in vitro tests to screen potentially toxic molecules during drug development.

The cell culture technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the technologies segment in the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2022.

Based on the technologies, the in vitro toxicology testing market has been segmented into cell culture, high-throughput screening, and toxicogenomics. In 2022, cell culture technologies accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the fact that it is the most preferred technique for toxicity testing owing to its capability of mimicking in vivo conditions. Cell and tissue-based technologies are commonly employed for in vitro toxicology testing in pharmacology. Cell cultures, either bacterial or mammalian, can express the same genes and proteins as their in vivo counterparts. Their ability to produce similar testing environments is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The Europe region catered for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2022.

The in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The European region is witnessing increasing investments to develop biologics and advanced dosage forms, with the impending patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs. The need to reduce the time and cost incurred to bring a drug to market—roughly 10 to 12 years, has contributed to the demand for in vitro toxicology testing of drugs.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing public resistance against animal testing Technological advancements Research and development efforts aimed at early-stage toxicity detection

Restraints:

Resistance of certain regulatory bodies to embrace alternative approaches in toxicology testing Failure to establish intricacies of in vivo conditions Lack of in vitro models to study complex endpoints

Opportunities:

Growing focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods Increasing number of toxicology databases Increasing focus on predictive toxicology

Challenge:

Lack of data availability and validation Complexity in data analysis and management

Key Market Players of In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry:

Key players in the in vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Evotec SE (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), Revvity (US), Inotiv (US), BioIVT (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Creative Biolabs (US), Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China), Creative Bioarray (US), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Vimta Labs Ltd. (India), Pacific BioLabs Inc. (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) acquired e-MSion (US). Through this acquisition, Agilent will integrate the e-MSion's ExD cell into its portfolio of advanced workflows, instruments, and analytical solutions for biotherapeutic characterization and development.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) acquired e-MSion (US). Through this acquisition, Agilent will integrate the e-MSion's ExD cell into its portfolio of advanced workflows, instruments, and analytical solutions for biotherapeutic characterization and development. In January 2023 , Eurofins Scientific expanded its presence in India with the establishment of a new, fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad . The lab will support pharma and biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical R&D, bioanalytical services, in vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology, and formulation R&D.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Advantages:

Ethical Considerations: In vitro testing methods are more humane and align with ethical concerns by reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing, thereby reducing harm to animals.

Cost Efficiency: In vitro testing is often more cost-effective than in vivo testing, as it requires fewer resources, less time, and lower maintenance expenses.

Rapid Results: In vitro tests can deliver results more quickly, allowing for faster decision-making in drug development, chemical safety assessments, and other applications.

High Throughput: In vitro testing methods can be automated and conducted at a high throughput, making them suitable for screening large numbers of compounds or chemicals efficiently.

Reduced Variability: In vitro tests offer greater control over experimental conditions, minimizing the variability often associated with in vivo tests.

Human-Relevant Data: In vitro models can be designed to mimic human biology more closely, providing more relevant data for predicting human responses to drugs and chemicals.

Reduced Safety Risks: In vitro testing reduces the potential risks associated with handling and testing in live animals, improving laboratory safety.

Regulatory Acceptance: Regulatory agencies increasingly accept and encourage in vitro toxicology testing data for safety assessments, streamlining the approval process for pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Environmental Benefits: Reduced animal testing leads to fewer ecological impacts, such as reduced use of laboratory animals and fewer waste disposal concerns.

Adaptability: In vitro testing can be tailored to specific research needs, enabling customization for different applications and industries.

These advantages collectively make in vitro toxicology testing a preferred choice for many researchers, industries, and regulatory bodies, as it offers a more humane, efficient, and cost-effective approach to assessing the safety and potential risks of drugs and chemicals.

