In Wake of Numerous Rule Changes, Bloomberg Law Updates New York Commercial Division Practice Guide

08 Aug, 2023, 11:46 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the release of an update to its New York Commercial Division Practice Guide, authored by Stephen P. Younger of Nixon Peabody LLP and Muhammad U. Faridi of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP. The guide provides an in-depth look at litigation in the Commercial Division of the New York Supreme Court, the premier forum in which to litigate commercial cases.

The New York Commercial Division has implemented a series of rule changes, many in response to its operations in the wake of the pandemic, and this new edition lays out those changes and the implications for practitioners. The updated guide will position legal professionals to operate efficiently and effectively under these rules. It also features practice tools, including samples of the forms most commonly used in court, to help attorneys successfully navigate their cases in front of the court.

"With the New York Commercial Division as busy as ever, we are proud to update the leading Commercial Division practice guide for our post-Covid world," said Stephen Younger, co-author of the guide and senior counsel with Nixon Peabody's Complex Disputes practice. "Our goal was to create a user-friendly, reliable guide to help practitioners deftly navigate the complexities in the ever-evolving Commercial Division."

"As our updates to this practice guide demonstrate, Bloomberg Law is committed to providing attorneys the most timely, actionable, and thorough content and insights that enable them to advise their clients with confidence," said Alex Butler, vice president of analysis & content, Bloomberg Law. "We're fortunate to be able to work closely with esteemed experts like Stephen and Muhammad, whose expertise when it comes to all matters related to the New York Commercial Division is unmatched."

