Inaugural CompTIA AWIT Spotlight Awards Nomination Deadline Nears

"Calling attention to women who are making an impact, or have the potential to contribute in the future, is an ideal way to encourage women entering the workforce to pursue careers in technology, and to help women already in tech to advance their careers," said Nancy Hammervik, CompTIA's executive vice president of industry relations.

"We're trying to put these role models, these shining examples, at the forefront of the industry to inspire others and to motivate them," she added.

CompTIA is accepting nominations for four awards.

The CompTIA/ChannelPro Cecilia Galvin Scholarship Award will grant $2,500 to an aspiring technology professional, who can apply the funds to a four-year college, a trade school or CompTIA certification courses. The award is in memory of former ChannelPro executive editor Cecilia Galvin, a passionate supporter of women in technology, who passed away in 2017.

"Cecilia was a great example of how much of an impact one person can have on others," Hammervik said. "Just her walking into a room, you felt welcomed, inspired and motivated. Cecilia is someone who we should all aspire to be like."

Eligible nominees for the scholarship award must be high school seniors or recent graduates with a 2.7 or higher GPA who have demonstrated leadership in their school and community as well as an early interest in IT.

Nominations are also being accepted for:

The Industry Leadership Award, recognizing a woman who is widely acknowledged as an industry expert and who helps set the direction for her company, the technology industry community and her personal community.

The Technical Pacesetter Award, honoring a woman with demonstrated accomplishments in both a technical field and customer or community service.

The Mentorship Guide Award, presented to a woman who has made motivating and advising other women leaders a top priority.

Nominations are open to all female leaders in the technology industry. Award winners will be recognized on July 31 during the AWIT Community meeting at ChannelCon 2018, the technology industry's premier annual education, networking and partnering event hosted by CompTIA.

To submit a nomination, or for more information, visit CompTIA AWIT Spotlight Awards.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $1.5 trillion U.S. information technology ecosystem; and the 11.5 million technology and business professionals who design, implement, manage, market, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

