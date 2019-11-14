Inaugural IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering to Launch in 2020

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we announce the launch of IEEE Quantum Week 2020, the inaugural IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE). Positioned to be the ground-breaking quantum computing, engineering and technologies event of 2020, IEEE Quantum Week is sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society, IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Council on Superconductivity, IEEE Future Directions Quantum Initiative, and IEEE Photonics Society, and is set for October 12-16, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

"IEEE is at the center of a global conversation to understand the power and promise of quantum computing," said Travis Humble, Co-Chair IEEE Quantum Initiative.

IEEE Quantum Week is a highly multidisciplinary quantum computing venue that provides attendees a unique opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, programmers, and newcomers.

IEEE Quantum Week will focus on disruptive innovations in quantum technology, research, development, and training. The multi-faceted event will include a series of keynotes, technical paper presentations, technical briefings, informative tutorials throughout the week, community-building workshops, collocated events, posters, networking receptions, and exhibits. The Quantum Week Exhibits will feature the latest quantum technologies, products, and services from quantum industry leaders, start-ups, academia, research organizations from around the world.

IEEE Quantum Week brings together the world's innovators covering topics that include:

Quantum Computing

Quantum Applications

Quantum Engineering

Quantum Communications

Quantum Photonics

Quantum Educations & Training

The IEEE Quantum Week Conference invites contributions and participation from the international quantum community from industry, academia and governments to form a world-class program. For types of contributions, submission guidelines, and deadlines, please refer to qce.quantum.ieee.org/contributions.

Plan now to be a part of the highly anticipated inaugural IEEE Quantum Week 2020. Sign-up for event news and alerts at qce.quantum.ieee.org including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities as well as the full program and registration information.

