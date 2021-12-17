Inaugural NEA Comerica Entrepreneur Bootcamp & Certification Program Graduates Its First Cohort

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) and Comerica Bank held its first virtual graduation ceremony for the inaugural class of their Entrepreneur Bootcamp and Certification Program earlier this month. On December 6, 2021 Cohort One, which consisted of 27 growth stage entrepreneurs, graduated from the 9-week intensive training program to become the first group of NEA Certified Entrepreneurs.

NEA Logo NEA Comerica Entrepreneur Bootcamp & Certification

The program was created to provide participants with a comprehensive overview of entrepreneurship. "The goal of the program is to give entrepreneurs the skills and resources necessary to succeed. We help them develop a realistic view of what it really means to be an entrepreneur. Too often all of the focus is on the product or service and selling. As a result, entrepreneurs are missing key pieces to the puzzle. This program gives entrepreneurs those missing pieces so that they can see the entire picture which increases the likelihood of success," said National Entrepreneurs Association President, ZaLonya Allen, PhD.

The program consists of 9 modules taught by experienced entrepreneurs, banking professionals and college professors with real world experience. Topics covered include, leadership, marketing, legal matters, technology, funding, financials and more. Representatives from Comerica Bank provide financial literacy training as part of the program. "We felt that it was important to not just work along-side NEA but also to bring in our own internal experts to participate as well," said Linda Nosegbe, Vice President External Affairs, Comerica Bank. The program concludes with a certification exam.

Upon completion participants from Cohort One consistently provided rave reviews. "Because the program is blended with the expertise of NEA and Comerica Bank with some truly highly qualified presenters, it is really applicable for those who are starting out as well as those of us who are more well-established business owners. The information we heard was extraordinary and highly valued," said Tisha Hammond, The Small Business Cheerleader and Cohort One Spokesperson.

Due to the success of the inaugural program, applications for Cohort Two are now being accepted. The training is open to the public however you must currently be an entrepreneur or small business owner in the U.S. to participate. All sessions will be held on Monday evenings from 6pm to 8pm ET beginning with a free orientation on January 24th at 6pm ET on Zoom.

Entrepreneurs who successfully complete the training will receive a certificate of completion from the National Entrepreneurs Association and the distinction of being an NEA Certified Entrepreneur. The training is free however there is a $100 administration fee due upon acceptance. To learn more or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/certification.

NEA is a 501c3 non-profit corporation created to empower entrepreneurs through quality networking events, annual training conferences and educational programs. For additional information please visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org or contact NEA President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen at 248-416-7278 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association