Inaugural Open House Miami Festival will Showcase Miami Beach's Iconic Architecture and Design

Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Exclusive experiences are now open for registration in advance of the March 1 & 2 event dates

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, architecture festival, Open House Worldwide, will take place on Miami Beach and around the surrounding Miami area on March 1-2, 2024. Open House Miami will include a showcase of Miami Beach's most notable buildings, design and more, and is free and open to the public, providing attendees access to over 50 individual experiences in 15 distinct neighborhoods with support from 75+ partners. Registration is now open to attend a variety of tours, performances, experiences and opportunities to connect with world-renowned architects that have shaped Miami Beach's design history. Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited. To see the full collection of experiences, please visit, Open House Miami Events.

"The first edition of Open House Miami is a prime example of the experiences and activations we support to further engage with our visitors and locals to provide an inside look at Miami Beach as a globally-recognized lifestyle destination with history rooted deeply in innovative design and architecture," says Grisette Marcos Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We are proud to partner with the Miami Center for Architecture and Design and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau to bring this new event to Miami Beach."

Open House Miami will highlight the landmarks of design that can be found on Miami Beach. Marquee experiences will include a closer look into the background history of the William Lane Architecture Studio's Lifeguard Towers, a Lane's tour of South Pointe Park, customized South Beach Skateboarding Tour with Caro the Tour Guide and a panel discussion at The Bass Museum hosted by Jose Gelabert-Navia, AIA LEED AP, that will highlight young, up-and-coming architects who are shaping the future of cities.

Joining New York, San Diego, and Chicago, Miami and Miami Beach will partake in what has become a global movement to open access to urban spaces and foster citizen engagement in dialogues about the future while celebrating historic design and architecture.

"As a preview to Open House Miami, design-enthusiasts can explore a number of itineraries and self-guided tours featuring Miami Beach destinations through the EXP Miami Beach Tours App," adds Marcos. "We've unveiled fresh recommendations in anticipation of the festival to help attendees plan their weekend in advance."

For more information about Open House Miami and to register for upcoming events, visit https://www.openhousemia.org/Follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram for the most updated information and travel recommendations and download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App through Apple or Google platforms.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

