Inaugural Ride of a Life Time Event Aims to Raise One Million Dollars for Local Hospitals and Schools on September 25

Ride of a Life Time will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation , two dedicated organizations that support hospitals caring for kids in need and work with schools across the nation to eliminate harmful and artificial ingredients from their meal programs, respectively. Life Time has set a $1 million fundraising goal for the inaugural cycle event.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provide the treatment and cures kids need today so that they can fulfill their potential tomorrow. Donations help kids like Libbie, who was diagnosed with Larsen syndrome, an orthopedic disorder that affects the development of bones throughout the body. Libbie's parents sought treatment at their local children's hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries. Today, she's an active teenager who regularly competes in triathlons.

"Empowering everyone to live healthy, happy lives is at the core of our mission and Ride of a Life Time provides the entire community with the opportunity to raise funds for two children's focused causes," Life Time Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zwiefel says. "Together, we can saddle up and give children a chance at a healthier life."

Participants may choose from one of three ways to ride and help children like Libbie and schools across the nation provide healthy, nutritious meals:

Ride at Life Time : More than 140 Life Time athletic resorts across the country will host rides in their premier indoor cycle studios. Riders can choose to ride for one to four hours as this in-person event featuring Life Time's popular AMP, EDG and PWR indoor cycle signature formats.

: More than 140 Life Time athletic resorts across the country will host rides in their premier indoor cycle studios. Riders can choose to ride for one to four hours as this in-person event featuring Life Time's popular AMP, EDG and PWR indoor cycle signature formats. Ride at Home : Ride at home or wherever you are virtually with one of 16 livestreamed cycle classes.

: Ride at home or wherever you are virtually with one of 16 livestreamed cycle classes. Ride Outside: Ride with others at one of four Life Time hosted group rides, or ride outside with your group anywhere and share your day on Strava.

There is no registration fee for Ride of a Life Time. Every participant is asked to raise a minimum of $250 for the causes and 100% of all donations will be equally split among the two charities. Registration is open now at www.rideofalifetime.life.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provide the treatment and cures kids need today so that they can fulfill their potential tomorrow. Over the course of nearly 40 years, it's raised more than $7 billion for 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada, ensuring that every child who enters a children's hospital receives the best possible care. These unrestricted funds go to each hospital's most urgent needs, whether that's providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives.

As of January 2021, the Life Time Foundation partners with 27 school districts, which impacts 3,554 schools and 256 million healthy meals served to 1.7 million students each year. The Life Time Foundation works with schools to ensure the nutrition provided through these meals is the best it can be so each child can grow up happy, strong and healthy. For some children, these meals may be the only they receive on a daily basis.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Now nearing its 30th anniversary, Life Time is a wellness pioneer reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of delivering the best experiences and programs in the best places by the best people and performers—inspiring healthier, happier lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxuryathletic resorts, owns and produces iconicathletic events and is expanding its brand thoughLife Time Work premium coworking spaces andLife Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visitlifetime.life.

About Life Time Foundation

As a public charity created by Life Time, the Life Time Foundation is committed to helping children reach their full potential children to reach their full potential by providing access to nourishing meals. The Life Time Foundation partners with schools to eliminate foods containing highly processed and artificial foods in favor of wholesome, real food alternatives. Unlike many other charitable organizations in which a portion of donations is consumed by administrative costs, 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit www.cmnhospitals.org.

