Inaugural Wellderness™ festival bringing weekend of wellness events to Estes Park, Colo., near Rocky Mountain National Park

Jeremy Bloom, a Colorado native and former Olympic skier and NFL player, will highlight the health expo with a workshop discussing his two-sport career under the theme, "Making the Impossible Happen." Bloom is a three-time world champion, two-time Olympian, 11-time World Cup gold medalist and youngest freestyle skier in history to be inducted into the United States Skiing Hall of Fame.

"Wellderness is a perfect blend of two things I'm passionate about – the well-being of myself and others, and the outdoors," Bloom said, "As a native Coloradoan, I'm confident this remarkable setting will be an ideal venue to bring out the best in each of the festival's participants."

In addition to Bloom, the Wellderness health expo will feature Juli Rathke, founder and publisher of YOGA+Life Magazine; Jenni Nettik, competitive runner and highly regarded running coach as the owner of Mercuria Running in Denver; and Brittany Charboneau, an elite marathoner also known as the "Funny Runner," who intersects comedy with the world of competitive running.

The Wellderness festival's events and activities will be based at The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park, which global hospitality company Delaware North owns and operates under the Ascend Hotel Collection by Choice Hotels International Inc., a portfolio of unique, boutique and historic hotels and resorts that reflect their surrounding community.

"When we developed the concept for Wellderness, we thought Estes Park would be the ideal place to launch the event with its natural beauty, its venues and local community support," event organizer John Cimperman said. "Estes Park embodies an authentic taste of Colorado with warm hospitality, stunning views and year-round access to one of the most popular national parks in the country."

The hotel, which underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2017, is connected to the Estes Park Conference Center and features an indoor swimming pool, outdoor fire pits, game room and bicycle rentals onsite.

The schedule of events for the Wellderness festival weekend at The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park includes:

Friday, May 31

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Check-in

– Check-in 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Race registration

– Race registration 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Running seminar hosted by Jenni Nettik

Saturday, June 1

8 a.m. – Race registration

– Race registration 9 a.m. – 10K Trail Run

– Trail Run 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Yoga hosted by Juli Rathke

– Yoga hosted by 9:15 a.m. – 6K Lake Estes Fun Run

– Lake Estes Fun Run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Health and Wellness Expo at the Estes Park Conference Center

– Health and Wellness Expo at the Estes Park Conference Center Noon to 1 p.m. – Panel discussion moderated by Jenni Nettik with Brittany Charboneau and her "dream team," strength and conditioning coach Josh Clark , sports dietitian Amanda Turner , physical therapist Laura Canham , and massage therapist and energy healer Nate Ewert .

– Panel discussion moderated by with and her "dream team," strength and conditioning coach , sports dietitian , physical therapist , and massage therapist and energy healer . 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Workshop with Juli Rathke

– Workshop with 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Workshop with Jeremy Bloom

– Workshop with 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – "Funny Runner" comedy presentation with Brittany Charboneau

– "Funny Runner" comedy presentation with 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Brews & Blues Post Party with music by Pick & Howl, a Denver progressive bluegrass band

Sunday, June 2

9 a.m. to noon – Bloody Mary Brunch at the Ridgeline Hotel

– Bloody Mary Brunch at the Ridgeline Hotel 9 to 11 a.m. – Mountain bike guided trail ride

Admission to the Health and Wellness Expo is free. The Brews & Blues Party, which includes a BBQ dinner and the "Funny Runner" comedy presentation, is $35 per person.

A portion of the proceeds from the Wellderness 10K Trail Run will benefit the not-for-profit Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Founded in 1931, the conservancy supports the protection and trail maintenance of the Rocky Mountain National Park.

For more information on Wellderness and to register for the 6K or 10K race, visit http://wellderness.com.

SOURCE Delaware North

Related Links

http://wellderness.com

