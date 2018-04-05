Inbenta Releases new APIs & SDKs for its Enterprise Chatbot

"The foundation of all customer engagement is the ability to identify customers' needs and to deliver logical, meaningful, timely resolutions," said Jordi Torras, Inbenta CEO and Founder. "These new developments demonstrate the flexibility and adaptability of Inbenta's AI and machine learning technology's ability to allow businesses to engage intelligently with their customers."

With these customer service demands in mind, Inbenta's new APIs and SDKs give companies more control to custom tailor Inbenta services to their unique business needs and use cases. Capabilities accessible via APIs and SDKs include:

Intent Detection

With its unique Natural Language Processing engine, the Inbenta Chatbot is able to match user questions to answers with unparalleled precision. Every different potential answer represents "intent" in Chatbot jargon. At Inbenta, defining an intent is extremely easy: you only need one simple sentence to identify an intent.

Decision Trees

The Inbenta Chatbot uses Decision Trees to define the flow of conversation that the system will take. At every step of the tree, the Inbenta Chatbot may ask Clarifying Questions to better understand the situation at hand. Powered by natural language, if a user asks a question with great detail and enough context, the Inbenta Chatbot can make a direct match with a deep node of the decision tree, making the whole experience much faster and efficient for the end users, and much simpler to build.

Transactional Intelligence

Webhooks is an HTTP callback that can be used to pull information from outside of its knowledge base and trigger back-office processes. This allows the integration of business systems, such as billing, customer relationship management software (CRM) and inventory to complete customer transactions or answer questions. Webhooks can also be used to create decision trees to gather additional information and can also support encrypted connections when used as JavaScript callbacks.

Leverage Your Existing Knowledge & Content

By integrating Inbenta's powerful Natural Language Search Engine with its newly designed Content Digest feature, you don't need to manually add all the answers to the chatbot. The chatbot will pull the required information from many different sources, such as your website, your knowledge base or your technical documentation.

Seamless Escalation

Inbenta's feature-rich intelligence detects cues, or triggers, during the customer interaction, which immediately signal to the bot when to turn the conversation over to a human agent. In real-time, the chatbot selects the appropriate escalation path so that the conversation is seamlessly transferred, without any disruption to the customer.

"These core capabilities make Inbenta's chatbot an adaptable technology that will drive customer satisfaction, reduce support costs and shorten customer service response times," adds Torras.

Inbenta's APIs and SDKs have been tested by some of Inbenta's customers and partners to develop prototypes for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Interested customers can contact the Inbenta sales team for a personalized demonstration. For more information, visit www.inbenta.com.

About Inbenta:

Inbenta specializes in Natural Language Processing and semantic technologies to improve the customer experience. Capabilities including Search, Knowledge Management, and Chatbots improve business website search, customer self-service, and e-commerce conversions.

With the ability to understand the meaning and intent of user queries, and make suggestions on updates to FAQs and content, Inbenta's products help businesses improve the overall online experience offered to customers. Inbenta's patented technology has greatly reduced incoming customer service emails and calls to call centers for industry-leading companies including Ticketmaster, CA Technologies and Schlage Locks. For more information about Inbenta, visit http://www.inbenta.com/.

