Inbiose applies for FDA GRAS approval of four new Human Milk Oligosaccharides

"Over the years, Inbiose has earned itself a solid reputation of technological leadership in the development of HMOs. I am really proud of our team that has allowed us to take the regulatory step on our way to the market. The approval of these HMOs in the US and EU will mark the beginning of a whole new range of advanced HMOs produced by Inbiose" said Prof. Soetaert, CEO and Chairman of Inbiose.

Inbiose has been developing a wide range of human-identical milk oligosaccharides that can be industrially produced by sustainable fermentation processes. Inbiose is currently developing its next generation HMOs that will permit infant formula to better replicate the composition of breast milk. HMOs are the newest ingredients for premium infant formula and industry watchers expect this market to reach €500m by 2025 and grow further to well over € 1bn. The HMO market goes beyond infant nutrition as recent scientific studies have demonstrated that HMOs may play an important role as bio-active ingredients for improved immunity, gut health, learning ability and brain health of the general population.

About Inbiose

Inbiose is a Belgium-based biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of specialty carbohydrates, including human milk oligosaccharides. Our unique proprietary technology platform "GlycoActives®" enables cost-effective manufacturing of a wide range of specialty carbohydrates by sustainable fermentation processes.

