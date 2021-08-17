Inc. 5000 Awards EnableComp Spot on List for 8th Consecutive Year

"It is truly special that EnableComp has made the Inc 5000 list for the eighth straight year," said David Jones, CEO of EnableComp. "Less than a fraction of companies make the list so it just shows our commitment to our clients and operational excellence. I am grateful to have such an inspiring group of people lead this organization to another year of incredible growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved resilience and flexibility given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, and Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL claims. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R management, and zero balance recovery. EnableComp also offers solutions for commercial and government denials in addition to complex claims. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect.

