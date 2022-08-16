Inc. 5000 Names eAssist Dental Solutions as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for a Remarkable Seventh Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that eAssist Dental Solutions is No. 2694 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, eAssist shares a pedigree with other exceptional alumni, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Pandora, Oracle, and others.

eAssist ranked 70th as a fastest-growing private company in the state of Utah, and 159th in the Health Services sector nationwide.

Inc. magazine today announced that eAssist Dental Solutions is No. 2694 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Especially impressive is that eAssist is being recognized for outstanding growth for the seventh year in a row. The company was able to achieve this despite a 3-month long dental industry shutdown during the 2018 to 2021 comparison period due to COVID, indicative of the organization's ability to continue serving clients and delivering on its brand promise during turbulent times.

Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief, Inc. Media, congratulated this year's honorees by saying, "For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year is no different. Except, perhaps, in how much more worthy that celebration is for how much harder success has become. Pandemic, supply chain issues, social and labor unrest, inflation, war—the hurdles just kept coming. But you, you kept stride and continued to a remarkable finish. The truth is, more than half a million businesses close each year, according to the Fed. Of course, closing likely never occurred to you. You were too busy making dreams out of nightmares."

Founded by James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle in 2011, eAssist uses a combination of technology and human expertise to provide outsourced insurance billing and related services and products to dental practices. Through the eAssist platform, dental practice owners are connected with a nationwide network of skilled billing specialists (called "eAssisters") who are able to focus exclusively on preparing, submitting and following up on dental insurance claims and appeals. eAssist's services and solutions help dental practice owners improve and accelerate cash flow, and help free up in-house staff to focus on patient care, satisfaction, and retention.

"We're proud to be the nation's leading platform for dental billing services, and now offer almost complete front office support to every type and specialty of dental practice," said Dr. Anderson. "We will continue partnering with our clients and other industry influencers to identify issues, and bring innovative, scalable solutions to market. Likewise, we'll continue working in partnership with our entrepreneurial-minded eAssisters to improve our platform to collect even more, even faster for our clients. And, we will continue building our brand with value-added services that advance the dental industry overall."

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram.

Media Contact:



Jamie King

404.539.7684

[email protected]

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions