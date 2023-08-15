Inc. 5000 Ranks Cymbiotika as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating clean, science-backed supplements, was today named on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List.

Beyond this accomplishment, Cymbiotika also excelled in distinct categories. Within California, it secured an impressive #37 position, establishing itself as a prominent player in the state's business landscape. Its impact in the consumer products sector was equally impressive, securing the distinguished #13 spot. At the local level, Cymbiotika's attained the #8 position in the San Diego area, affirming its contribution to the region's economic growth.

"Cymbiotika's consecutive placement on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list is a testament to our team's dedication, innovation, and resilience," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and co-founder of Cymbiotika. "We are incredibly proud to be in the top 3% of the list."

The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list is an exclusive ranking that celebrates the remarkable achievements of high-growth, privately-owned businesses across the United States. For the 2023 rankings, companies submitted their revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness brand that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has emerged as a trailblazing leader in the industry, creating clean, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, immunity, longevity, and more. Their products are free from synthetic ingredients, harmful fillers, and toxins, sourced only from the highest quality, plant-based ingredients. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com

